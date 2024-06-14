Open Menu

Ban On Electronic Cigarettes, Vape, Nicotine Ponches

Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Ban on electronic cigarettes, vape, nicotine ponches

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The district administration imposes section 144 by banning electronic cigarettes, vape and nicotine ponches, said a press note issued here on Friday.

According to details, to ban on electronic cigarettes, vape and nicotine pouches, section 144 has been enforced by district administration.

The e-Cigarettes, Vapes and Nicotine pouches also spread respiratory diseases, said an official of the District Administration.

Selling e-cigarettes, vapes and nicotine pouches will be completely banned near hospitals and educational institutions, district administration said.

The sale of e-cigarettes, vapes and nicotine pouches to youths under the age of 21 will also be prohibited, the district administration said.

Advertisement of these placards in public places, and on vehicles will also be banned.

Legal action will be taken against violators, District Administration further added.

Related Topics

Vehicles Sale Vaping

Recent Stories

Sindh allocates Rs454 billion for education depict ..

Sindh allocates Rs454 billion for education depicting 36% increase

2 minutes ago
 Agriculture minister inaugurates lumpy skin diseas ..

Agriculture minister inaugurates lumpy skin disease vaccine

2 minutes ago
 SAU, FAO sign agreement to train farmers in climat ..

SAU, FAO sign agreement to train farmers in climate resilient agriculture, moder ..

2 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt presents Rs 3.056.27 trillion developme ..

Sindh Govt presents Rs 3.056.27 trillion development, social protection-oriented ..

6 minutes ago
 Sindh allocates Rs. 6.1b for Rangers in 2024-25 Bu ..

Sindh allocates Rs. 6.1b for Rangers in 2024-25 Budget

6 minutes ago
 Police arrest 5 suspects

Police arrest 5 suspects

2 minutes ago
20 gangs busted, 45 criminals arrested: CPO

20 gangs busted, 45 criminals arrested: CPO

6 minutes ago
 Sindh govt proposes Rs37000 as minimum wage

Sindh govt proposes Rs37000 as minimum wage

6 minutes ago
 Rs300 bln earmarked for health sector in Sindh bud ..

Rs300 bln earmarked for health sector in Sindh budget

9 minutes ago
 PTI founder enjoying lavish lifestyle in jail: Azm ..

PTI founder enjoying lavish lifestyle in jail: Azma

9 minutes ago
 South Lebanon village shaken by deadly Israeli str ..

South Lebanon village shaken by deadly Israeli strike

9 minutes ago
 Centre for Peace & Development Initiatives delegat ..

Centre for Peace & Development Initiatives delegation visits PSCA offices

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan