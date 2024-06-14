Ban on electronic cigarettes, vape, nicotine ponches

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The district administration imposes section 144 by banning electronic cigarettes, vape and nicotine ponches, said a press note issued here on Friday.

According to details, to ban on electronic cigarettes, vape and nicotine pouches, section 144 has been enforced by district administration.

The e-Cigarettes, Vapes and Nicotine pouches also spread respiratory diseases, said an official of the District Administration.

Selling e-cigarettes, vapes and nicotine pouches will be completely banned near hospitals and educational institutions, district administration said.

The sale of e-cigarettes, vapes and nicotine pouches to youths under the age of 21 will also be prohibited, the district administration said.

Advertisement of these placards in public places, and on vehicles will also be banned.

Legal action will be taken against violators, District Administration further added.