Ban on electronic cigarettes, vapes, nicotine pouches

The district administration under “Live Well” initiative imposed section 144 by banning electronic cigarettes, vapes and nicotine pouches, said a press note issued here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The district administration under “Live Well” initiative imposed section 144 by banning electronic cigarettes, vapes and nicotine pouches, said a press note issued here on Friday.

The ban was enforced by the district administration considering the spread of respiratory diseases.

Selling e-cigarettes, vapes and nicotine pouches will be completely banned near hospitals and educational institutions.

The sale of e-cigarettes, vapes and nicotine pouches to youths under the age of 21 will also be prohibited. The advertisement of prohibited material in public places and on vehicles will also be banned.

The notification also stipulates that selling e-cigarettes, vapes, and nicotine pouches to individuals under the age of 21 is banned.