Ban On Electronic Cigarettes, Vapes, Nicotine Pouches
Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2024 | 06:47 PM
The district administration under “Live Well” initiative imposed section 144 by banning electronic cigarettes, vapes and nicotine pouches, said a press note issued here on Friday
The ban was enforced by the district administration considering the spread of respiratory diseases.
Selling e-cigarettes, vapes and nicotine pouches will be completely banned near hospitals and educational institutions.
The sale of e-cigarettes, vapes and nicotine pouches to youths under the age of 21 will also be prohibited. The advertisement of prohibited material in public places and on vehicles will also be banned.
