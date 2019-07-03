UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ban On Excavation Of Sand From River Indus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 05:26 PM

Ban on excavation of sand from River Indus

Deputy Commissioner Dera, Muhammad Umair, under section 144 here Wednesday imposed a ban on illegal excavation of sand from River Indus

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) : Deputy Commissioner Dera, Muhammad Umair, under section 144 here Wednesday imposed a ban on illegal excavation of sand from River Indus.

The ban has been imposed in suburban areas of D I Khan including Indus Colony, Jattaq, Dhappanwala, Mandhra Kalan, Cha roshan, Pir Ashab and Paharpur.

The ban would start hence forthwith for a period of thirty days.

Aim of the ban was to protect bridges, flood protecting embankments and important installations.

Related Topics

Flood I Khan From

Recent Stories

Provincial Minister for Communication and Works, A ..

3 seconds ago

David Sassoli, from TV news to European parliament ..

4 minutes ago

Unhappy birthday: Hundreds fall sick at Imelda Mar ..

39 seconds ago

Pesco task force team removes 15 direct hooks

41 seconds ago

Two Japanese may be prosecuted

43 seconds ago

Tribal press clubs to be categorized, upgraded

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.