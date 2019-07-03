Ban On Excavation Of Sand From River Indus
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 05:26 PM
DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) : Deputy Commissioner Dera, Muhammad Umair, under section 144 here Wednesday imposed a ban on illegal excavation of sand from River Indus.
The ban has been imposed in suburban areas of D I Khan including Indus Colony, Jattaq, Dhappanwala, Mandhra Kalan, Cha roshan, Pir Ashab and Paharpur.
The ban would start hence forthwith for a period of thirty days.
Aim of the ban was to protect bridges, flood protecting embankments and important installations.