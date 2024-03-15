Ban on export of bananas, onions Ramazan specific

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce Jamal Kamal Khan informed the National Assembly on Friday that the ban on the export of bananas and onions was specific to Ramadan and temporary.

Responding to a calling attention notice moved by Naveed Qamar and others regarding the ban on the export of agricultural products, he said that the decision was taken at the cabinet level after a summary was submitted by the Ministry of National food Security.

The minister said that the ban on the export of these products would be in place until the 15th of next month.

However, he assured that the government was aware of the concerns of the agriculturists and indicated that this time frame could be shortened if things progress smoothly.

