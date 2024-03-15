Open Menu

Ban On Export Of Bananas, Onions Ramazan Specific

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Ban on export of bananas, onions Ramazan specific

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce Jamal Kamal Khan informed the National Assembly on Friday that the ban on the export of bananas and onions was specific to Ramadan and temporary.

Responding to a calling attention notice moved by Naveed Qamar and others regarding the ban on the export of agricultural products, he said that the decision was taken at the cabinet level after a summary was submitted by the Ministry of National food Security.

The minister said that the ban on the export of these products would be in place until the 15th of next month.

However, he assured that the government was aware of the concerns of the agriculturists and indicated that this time frame could be shortened if things progress smoothly.

APP/zah-sra

Related Topics

National Assembly Progress Commerce Government Cabinet Ramadan

Recent Stories

PSL Eliminator: Islamabad United to face Quetta Gl ..

PSL Eliminator: Islamabad United to face Quetta Gladiators today

32 minutes ago
 Shane Watson intends to PCB for historic of $2m de ..

Shane Watson intends to PCB for historic of $2m deal for coaching services

53 minutes ago
 IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, e ..

IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, enhance tax system

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn

Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024

6 hours ago
Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli thre ..

Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli threat, warns UN humanitarian chie ..

15 hours ago
 Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days ..

Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days before polls

15 hours ago
 Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference ..

Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference of opinion'

15 hours ago
 Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel

Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel

15 hours ago
 Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs wor ..

Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs worth millions

15 hours ago
 Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 ..

Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 million square meters in Proph ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan