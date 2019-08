(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Peshawar under section 144 has imposed banon fireworks, camp fire and any such activity prone to fire in the vicinities of forests.

Ban has also been imposed on dumping of garbage within 500 meters near the forest. Anyone found violating the order shall be prosecuted under section 188. This order shall come into force hence forthwith for thirty days.