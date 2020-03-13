UrduPoint.com
Ban On Growing Vegetables By Polluted Water

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 09:00 PM

Ban on growing vegetables by polluted water

Deputy Commissioner D I Khan, under section 144 has imposed ban on using polluted water for growing vegetables within the limits of the district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner D I Khan, under section 144 has imposed ban on using polluted water for growing vegetables within the limits of the district.

The district administration has also directed to discard vegetables cultivated on farmlands irrigated by polluted and sewerage water.

The ban has been imposed hence forthwith for a period of thirty days.

Meanwhile, district administration has also directed to Deputy Director food Authority, District Food Controller, District Health Officer and Deputy Director Agriculture to inspect vegetables and take steps to stop cultivation on lands that were irrigated by polluted water.

