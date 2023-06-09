All Parties Hurriyat Conference Senior Vice Chairman Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar has said that ban on Hijab in a school in Srinagar is yet another shameful attack on the territory's Muslim identity by Hindutva elements in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ):All Parties Hurriyat Conference Senior Vice Chairman Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar has said that ban on Hijab in a school in Srinagar is yet another shameful attack on the territory's Muslim identity by Hindutva elements in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar in a statement in Srinagar, expressing shock over the incident, said that the Hindutva regime is hell-bent to wipe out Muslim symbols and impose its devilish ideology, adding it is time for Muslims to wake up to foil the cultural invasion, Kashmir media Service reported.

He saluted the courageous Muslim girl students for resisting the anti-Muslim move and protesting against it and also urged the parents to boycott those educational institutions that promote vulgarity at the behest of their Hindutva masters.

He said after scrapping Kashmir's special status on 5 August 2019, the Modi regime is desperately trying to impose its agenda in the territory.

He warned that enemies of Islam were using all their might and resources to snatch the Muslim identity of the Kashmiris. It is opening wine shops, promoting drug culture and deflecting the attention of the young generation from the freedom movement, he lamented.

Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar said Kashmiris' Muslim identity, culture, honour and everything, including their lives, are in danger and warned if Kashmiris ignore these conspiracies, they will be deprived of everything.

He urged Muslim scholars, APHC leaders and intellectuals to get united and fight tooth and nail to foil the nefarious designs of the Hindutva elements. When devil forces have declared war against Kashmiris, it is the need of the hour that all segments of the society join hands and launch an awareness campaign and apprise people of the Indian conspiracy and make joint strategies to counter them, he added.

He said the educational institutions are the prime target of the Hindutva elements for the brainwashing of young generations and it is an obligatory duty of the people to stay away from these devil brains and also save their children.

Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar also expressed concern over the sealing of properties of pro-freedom leaders, harassment of religious scholars, social workers, human rights defenders and common Kashmiris.

He deplored that India was using its dreaded agencies to create chaos and panic in the territory. The policy of intimidation, he said, has miserably failed to subdue the voice of freedom and urged the UN, OIC and international human rights organizations to take cognizance of the situation and come forward to rescue Kashmiris.

He also renewed the pledge that Kashmiris would continue their struggle for freedom despite all odds and the day is not far when chains of slavery will be broken.