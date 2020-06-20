Deputy Commissioner Swabi, under section 144, Friday imposed ban on illegal mining in Jhanghi Dher area, district Swabi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Swabi, under section 144, Friday imposed ban on illegal mining in Jhanghi Dher area, district Swabi.

According to district administration mining has also been banned that was not leased. The ban has been imposed hence forthwith or a period of two months and violators would be dealt under section 188, said administration.