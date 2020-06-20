UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ban On Illegal Mining In Jhanghi Dher Area

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 12:59 AM

Ban on illegal mining in Jhanghi Dher area

Deputy Commissioner Swabi, under section 144, Friday imposed ban on illegal mining in Jhanghi Dher area, district Swabi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Swabi, under section 144, Friday imposed ban on illegal mining in Jhanghi Dher area, district Swabi.

According to district administration mining has also been banned that was not leased. The ban has been imposed hence forthwith or a period of two months and violators would be dealt under section 188, said administration.

Related Topics

Swabi

Recent Stories

Bahrain reports five COVID-19 fatalities, 469 more ..

31 minutes ago

UAE forerunner in embracing effective smart educat ..

46 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Sudan discuss ..

2 hours ago

Air Force&#039;s Al Fursan to fly over UAE hospita ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid marks World Refugee Day by ord ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates King of Morocco on ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.