Ban On Illegal Mining, Transportation

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 08:08 PM

The Deputy Commissioner Peshawar under section 144 has imposed ban on illegal mining and transportation from various areas of the district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Peshawar under section 144 has imposed ban on illegal mining and transportation from various areas of the district.

According to an official statement here on Wednesday, the illegal mining and transportation ban has been imposed in areas of the district including Peshawar, Masho Khawar, Loe Khawar, Tela Band (Badabher), Faizullah Ghari, Saad ullah Bhatai, Naguman Bhatain, Urmar Bala, Sal Dalazak, Urmar Payan, Matti, Shab Khel (bara River), Sorizo Maira/Shegai/Jani Khwar Dheri Baghwanan, Urmar Payan Maira, Jala Bela/Naguman, Michni Kariana, Jany Khawar, Ghari Atlas Multan Gh (Sorozai).

This order shall come into effect hence forthwith for three days unless modified or withdrawn and anyone found violating the order shall be prosecuted under 188 P.P.C.

