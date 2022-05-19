Ban on import of luxury items to save precious foreign exchange: PM

(@FahadShabbir)

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said his decision to ban the import of luxury items will save the country's precious foreign exchange

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said his decision to ban the import of luxury items will save the country's precious foreign exchange.

The prime minister in a tweet posted on his social media account said that as they would practice austerity, the financially stronger people must lead in the effort so that the less privileged among them did not have to bear the burden inflicted on them by the PTI government.

The government has banned the import of following items: 1. mobile Phones 2. Home Appliances 3. Fruits and Dry Fruits (except from Afghanistan) 4. Crockery 5. Private Weapons & Ammunition 6. Shoes 7. Chandeliers & Lighting (except Energy Savers) 8.

Headphones & Loudspeakers 9. Sauces, Ketchup etc.

10. Doors and Window Frames 11. Travelling Bags and Suitcases 12. Sanitary ware 13. Fish & Frozen Fish 14. Carpets (except from Afghanistan) 15. Preserved Fruits 16. Tissue Paper 17. Furniture 18. Shampoos 19. Automobiles 20. Confectionary 21. Luxury mattresses & sleeping bags 22. Jams & Jelly 23. Cornflakes 24. Bathroom ware / Toiletries 25. Heaters / Blowers 26. Sunglasses 27. Kitchen ware 28. Aerated water 29. Frozen Meat 30. Juices 31. Pasta etc.

32. Ice cream 33. Cigarettes 34. Shaving Goods 35. Luxury Leather Apparel 36. Musical Instruments37. Saloon items like hair dryers etc.

38. Chocolates