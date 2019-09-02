UrduPoint.com
Ban On Indian Channels To Benefit Kashmir Cause: Mirza Saleem Baig

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 10:25 PM

Ban on Indian channels to benefit Kashmir cause: Mirza Saleem Baig

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Chairman Mirza Saleem Baig said on Monday that there would be complete ban on the sale and purchase of Indian receivers and material broadcasting in the country

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Chairman Mirza Saleem Baig said on Monday that there would be complete ban on the sale and purchase of Indian receivers and material broadcasting in the country.

He stated this while addressing a ceremony held under the auspices of Pakistan Satellite and Goods Association in connection with setting DTH, C-Line and other requirements on fire in solidarity with Indian Occupied Kashmir people at Hussain Aagahi.

He said that they would carry forward ban on Indian channels as a mission, adding that it would benefit Kashmir Cause.

He disclosed that he had travelled all the way from Islamabad to burn these gadgets and materials.

The PEMRA Chairman appealed to the people to boycott Indian channels completely. He appreciated traders gesture of burning Indian receivers voluntarily.

Chirman of All Pakistan Satellite Ali Ahmed Malik, President Anjuman Tajraan, Sheikh Akram Hakeem, and others attended the ceremony.

Later, traders set receivers of Dish tv, Webcon, Tata Sky Juda Box and Reliance on fire.

