Ban On Installation LPG Gas Kits In Public Vehicles Decides

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 28, 2022 | 08:35 PM

District administration Sukkur on Monday has decided to lift a ban on installation of kits of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in public service vehicles and rickshaws to avoid explosions of substandard cylinders

The decision was taken during a meeting, presided over by deputy commissioner Sukkur, Shehzad Thaheem, at his office here.

The meeting decided that the transport department would check the standardized LPG cylinders in public service vehicles and rickshaws throught the district. It also decided to launch a crackdown against the manufacturers of substandard cylinders through the district administrations.

