Ban on inter-provincial transport imperative to contain spread of COVID-19 : PMA

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) on Saturday said that the COVID-19 pandemic was spreading rapidly from one province to another which could only be control by banning inter-provincial transport.

In a statement, Secretary General, PMA (Centre) Dr. S.M Qaisar Sajjad said though the markets are closed at 6 pm but this is not enough, inter provincial transport is still not stopped yet. Under the prevailing circumstances, we suggest to implementing complete lockdown in the country to save the lives of the people, he added.

Different variants of Covid-19 have reached Pakistan from abroad so we suggest to put complete ban on international flights and domestic flights should also be operated with strict SOPs, particularly passengers should be made sit at distance by leaving one seat vacant.

While showing concerns over the surge of Covid-19 patients and increase in number of deaths, Dr. Sajjad said that we fear that if we do not take the appropriate measures to control the epidemic we may also face India like situation. Our health delivery system could not bear this situation and we will have to take strict measures, he added.

PMA feels that our vaccination process is slow; it should be speed up to vaccinate more people in shorter time.

At least 70-75 percent of population of Pakistan should be vaccinated as early as possible and at least 600, 000 people should be vaccinated daily.

Vaccination of healthcare workers should be made mandatory. The provincial governments should get lists of vaccinated healthcare workers from both public and private hospitals to know how many workers have been vaccinated and how many have not got vaccinated.

PMA advised people to adopt preventive measures for the sake of their families and the whole society. Wear mask whenever go out because mask is a vaccine against Covid-19; make it essential part of dress. Keep social distance, wash or sanitize hands with proper intervals.

PMA has requested all people to avoid going into crowded places. Save themselves and their families and do not go for Eid shopping this year.

"If you are safe you can have shopping in future. We appreciate NGOs and philanthropists who are providing free Iftar to people but we request all to maintain SOPs during this practice.

The COVID-19 SOPs should be implemented strictly, besides, complete lockdown be imposed during Eid Holidays.