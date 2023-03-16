UrduPoint.com

Ban On Keeping Tyres In Open Places, Storage Of Water In Containers Directed

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Ban on keeping tyres in open places, storage of water in containers directed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division, Muhammad Zubair chairing a meeting here Thursday imposed a ban on storing tyres in open air and collecting water in without-lid containers under section 144.

The meeting was also attended by the Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali, deputy commissioners, district health officers, Chief Executive Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar and officials of administrative departments.

On the occasion, the district administration of the Peshawar division briefed the meeting about the overall dengue situation.

The meeting decided to impose a ban on storing tires in open places and storing water in open containers under section 144.

The meeting was informed that Pesco has also been contacted to reduce load shedding in areas that were declared sensitive.

The meeting also decided to expedite the de-silting of canals and streams under Clean and Green Peshawar campaign.

It was decided that district administrations would submit an action plan about preventive measures against dengue.

The meeting also constituted a committee to implement action plan under headship of Deputy Commissioner.

