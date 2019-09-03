Ban on kite flying, chemical strings imposed

The district administration here Tuesday imposed ban under section 144 on kite flying, its sale, purchase and preparation of chemical strings for a period of one month

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) :The district administration here Tuesday imposed ban under section 144 on kite flying, its sale, purchase and preparation of chemical strings for a period of one month.

In a notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Mardan Mohammad Abid Khan has imposed the ban and directed for stern action against violators under CrPc. 188.

The step has been taken to protect precious human lives, the notification concluded.