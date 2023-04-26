UrduPoint.com

Ban On Kite Flying Continues To Prevent Accidents, Ensure Safety

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Ban on kite flying continues to prevent accidents, ensure safety

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :The District Administration of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) on Wednesday warned the citizens that kite flying within the city was banned and that any violation of the ban would result in legal action being taken under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

ICT Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Nawaz Memon in a media statement said that the ban was imposed on April 4 for a period of two months, in an effort to prevent kite flying accidents and protect lives and property.

He also instructed Assistant commissioners (ACs) magistrates, and law enforcement agencies to ensure strict compliance with the ban while directing them to take immediate action against kite flyers and kite sellers.

Memon said that kite flying had become a major public safety issue in the city, especially during the spring season.

The use of sharp strings and high-flying kites caused numerous accidents in the past, resulting in fatalities and injuries, he said, adding that the ban was aimed at curbing this menace and ensuring the safety of citizens.

He asked the law enforcement agencies to ensure strict compliance with the ban and take action against violators. He also urged the public to cooperate with the relevant authorities and report any violations of the ban.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Office of District Magistrate ICT had prohibited the manufacturing and selling of kites, kite flying string sharp Maanjha metallic wire and nylon cord within the revenue/territorial limits of Islamabad district for a period of two months through an order on April 4.

The order asked the owners/occupants of the house, shops, hospitals, buildings, etc not to allow kite flying activity on their roof-tops.

Related Topics

Islamabad April Criminals Media

Recent Stories

'No compromise to be made on provision of best fac ..

'No compromise to be made on provision of best facilities to Pakistani pilgrims ..

2 hours ago
 Finance Minister directs CDA to fast track develop ..

Finance Minister directs CDA to fast track development projects for overseas Pak ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th April 2023

6 hours ago
 EU Understands Decisions of Members to Ban Ukraini ..

EU Understands Decisions of Members to Ban Ukrainian Grain Imports - Budapest

15 hours ago
 Colombia president denies expelling Venezuela's Gu ..

Colombia president denies expelling Venezuela's Guaido

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.