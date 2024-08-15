Open Menu

Ban On Kite, Pigeon Flying In Areas Near To Airport

Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2024 | 08:40 PM

Ban on kite, pigeon flying in areas near to airport

District administration under section 144 has imposed ban on kite and pigeon flying in areas situated in proximity of airport

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) District administration under section 144 has imposed ban on kite and pigeon flying in areas situated in proximity of airport.

The ban has been imposed in areas including Pishtakhara, Gulbarg, Swati Phatak, Landi Akoon Muhammad, Umar Gul Raod, Nawar Kale, Old Bara Road, Customs Chowk, Abdara Road and Pawake Road.

The ban has also been imposed on quad copter flying, use of high beam lasers and shops of pigeon selling. Ban has been posed a part of safety measures essential to ensure safe landing of planes on air fields.

Anyone found guilty of defying ban would be prosecuted under Section 188 of CrPC.

APP/mds

