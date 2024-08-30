Ban On Kite, Pigeon Flying Near PAF Base, PAF Camp Badabair
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2024 | 09:37 PM
Additional Chief Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Department, Abid Majeed, under section 144, has imposed ban on aerial firing, kite flying and use of laser beam light within the vicinity of PAF Base and PAF Camp Badabir
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Additional Chief Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Department, Abid Majeed, under section 144, has imposed ban on aerial firing, kite flying and use of laser beam light within the vicinity of PAF Base and PAF Camp Badabir.
The ban has also been imposed on flying of Quad copter, pigeon flying and selling in the same area. It was said that ban has been imposed forthwith to ensure safe takeoff and landing of planes.
The bas been imposed for a period of six months and violators would be prosecuted under 188 CrPC, said a notification issued on Friday.
Recent Stories
Issuance of CNICs to Afghan nationals: Court reserves verdict on bail applicatio ..
Inside story of PM Shehbaz's meeting with Maulana Fazl comes to light
107 power pilferers caught, Rs 8.45m fine imposed in MEPCO region in single day
Chairman Safora town inspect situation after rain
KPRA opens Sub-Office to facilitate taxpayers of southern region
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi grieved over demise of 12 of fami ..
Punjab govt intensifies wildlife protection on CM direction
River Ravi to flow as perennial river with its creek having 59 billion litres wa ..
Floodwater damages gas pipeline in Bolan, supply suspended to Balochistan
PPP Central Punjab leadership stresses consensus in selection of new party offic ..
Punjab Police to acquire armored vehicles, advanced weapons to launch operation ..
The derogatory behaviour of Iranian and Iraqi immigration authorities towards Pa ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Issuance of CNICs to Afghan nationals: Court reserves verdict on bail applications of 4 NADRA offici ..6 minutes ago
-
Inside story of PM Shehbaz's meeting with Maulana Fazl comes to light20 minutes ago
-
107 power pilferers caught, Rs 8.45m fine imposed in MEPCO region in single day9 minutes ago
-
Chairman Safora town inspect situation after rain9 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi grieved over demise of 12 of family members at Dir Up ..9 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt intensifies wildlife protection on CM direction9 minutes ago
-
River Ravi to flow as perennial river with its creek having 59 billion litres water: Mohsin27 minutes ago
-
Floodwater damages gas pipeline in Bolan, supply suspended to Balochistan27 minutes ago
-
PPP Central Punjab leadership stresses consensus in selection of new party officials27 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police to acquire armored vehicles, advanced weapons to launch operation against Kacha area b ..1 hour ago
-
The derogatory behaviour of Iranian and Iraqi immigration authorities towards Pakistani pilgrims goi ..1 hour ago
-
PPP highlights free, affordable pediatric heart surgeries in Pakistan27 minutes ago