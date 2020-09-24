Ban On Manufacturing Of Polythene, Oxo-degradable Bags
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 08:39 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Environmental Protection Agency has imposed ban on manufacturing, distribution, sale and import of polythene plastic and Oxo- Degradable plastic bags being used to dispose of medical and industrial waste.
Ban has been imposed for a period of ninety days under KP Environmental Protection Act 2014, said a statement issued by KP Environmental Agency on Thursday.