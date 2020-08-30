UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ban On Muharram Processions, An Infringement Of Religious Freedom: Wani

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 01:30 PM

Ban on Muharram processions, an infringement of religious freedom: Wani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Senior vice Chairman Jammu and Kashmir National Front Altaf Hussain Wani while condemning in strong terms the use of brute force on Muharram processions in IIOJK by the Indian troops said here Sunday preventing people from exercising their religion constitutes an interference with the right to freedom of religion.

According to Kashmir Media Service, in a statement, Wani said that the Indian state that projects itself as the world's largest democracy has a worst track record of imposing restrictions on religious freedoms.

"On Muharum mourners in Kashmir are being roughed up by police, arrested and detained on trumped-up charges", he said adding that the people participating in processions were being subjected to brute force.

Terming it as a violation of the fundamental rights of the people he said that these incidents of violence speak volumes about the subjugation of religious beliefs and massive violations of people's right to freedom of religion in the region.

Wani also expressed his serious concern over the continued bloodshed in the region saying that India was carrying out a systematic genocide in Kashmir.

Referring to seven youth martyred by Indian troops during cordon and search operations in Shopian and Pulwama districts he said, "Killing innocent civilians, maiming and mutilating dead bodies to instill a sense of fear in the society are the common patterns of genocide being practiced by the Indian forces".

Expressing solidarity with the victims of Indian state terrorism, he maintained that the Indian state terrorism would not deter Kashmiris from pursuing their long cherished goal for which they have offered unprecedented sacrifices.

Related Topics

India Dead World Police Altaf Hussain Democracy Jammu Sunday Media From Muharram

Recent Stories

Waha Capital launches Income Generating Islamic Fu ..

48 minutes ago

US reports 44,656 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

UAE aid ship arrives in Al Mukalla Port, Yemen

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Back to school amid caution and eagerne ..

3 hours ago

Brazil&#039;s coronavirus death toll at 120,262, w ..

3 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 24.99 million, d ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.