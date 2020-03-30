Ban on Pakistanis travelling via Kartarpur corridor for two more weeks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :The Federal government on Monday extended the ban on Pakistani nationals from travelling via Kartarpur corridor for two more weeks.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, the entry of the visitors from Pakistani side in the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdawara, Narowal has been banned to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country, in line with the decision taken by National Security Committee to tackle pandemic.