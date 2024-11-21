Ban on parks, zoos, playgrounds lifted

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Following the recent reduction in smog and air pollution in Lahore on Thursday, the Punjab government further relaxed the imposed restrictions.

Recreational places across Punjab have been opened, DG Environment Dr. Imran Hamid Sheikh has also issued a notification in this regard, according to which parks, zoos, playgrounds, outdoor sports have been allowed. All recreational places have been allowed to remain open till 8 pm, in addition to this, all kinds of festivals and exhibitions have also been allowed.

According to the notification, recreational places have been allowed to open from Friday, markets in Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala will close at 8pm, markets will also close at 8pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

The decision will apply to shops, shopping malls, markets, pharmacies, tandoors, departmental and grocery stores, including basic necessities stores, will remain open.

Furthermore, in addition to this, bakeries have also been allowed to operate after 8pm.