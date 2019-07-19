Ban on pillion riding, aerial firing in FR constituency

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kohat , Matiullah Khan under section 144 has imposed a ban on pillion riding, aerial firing and brandishing of arms in the merged tribal sub division Darra Adam Khel aiming peaceful holding of first election for KP assembly on lone Frontier Region constituency, PK 116.

Ban has also been imposed on use of tinted glass vehicles, possession of mobile phones inside polling stations, lodging of strangers on hotels, establishment of polling camps beyond 100 meter in urban areas and 400 meter in rural area, standing on rooftops of polling stations and other buildings.

The order would come into force hence forthwith for period of 10 days and the violators would be prosecuted under section 188.