Ban on pillion riding, arms display in Abnottabad and Haripur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Districts Administration Abnottabad and Haripur under section 144 has imposed ban on pillion and riding and brandishing arms with limits of districts

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Districts Administration Abnottabad and Haripur under section 144 has imposed ban on pillion and riding and brandishing arms with limits of districts.

Entry of Afghans has also been banned for a period of 15 days.

Movement of Moharram processions from unauthorized routes, watching processions from rooftops, movement of explosive, wall chalking, distribution and sale of CDs, pamphlets, booklets are also banned.

People from other districts would not be allowed to stay in hotels that are situated surrounding areas of Moharram procession or Moharram Majalis. Violators would be dealt under PPC section 188, said a notification issued here Friday.