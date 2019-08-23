UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ban On Pillion Riding, Arms Display In Abnottabad And Haripur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 09:24 PM

Ban on pillion riding, arms display in Abnottabad and Haripur

Districts Administration Abnottabad and Haripur under section 144 has imposed ban on pillion and riding and brandishing arms with limits of districts

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Districts Administration Abnottabad and Haripur under section 144 has imposed ban on pillion and riding and brandishing arms with limits of districts.

Entry of Afghans has also been banned for a period of 15 days.

Movement of Moharram processions from unauthorized routes, watching processions from rooftops, movement of explosive, wall chalking, distribution and sale of CDs, pamphlets, booklets are also banned.

People from other districts would not be allowed to stay in hotels that are situated surrounding areas of Moharram procession or Moharram Majalis. Violators would be dealt under PPC section 188, said a notification issued here Friday.

Related Topics

Sale Haripur From

Recent Stories

Repeal of Article-370 scrapped Maharaja's deal wit ..

27 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University to support establish ..

2 minutes ago

UNSC discusses Kashmir issue: Fakhar Imam

2 minutes ago

Nebraska Supreme Court Gives Final Approval for Ke ..

2 minutes ago

Anti-Corruption Establishment retrieves land worth ..

2 minutes ago

Growing disaster risks exceeding Asia-Pacific's ca ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.