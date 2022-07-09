Ban on pillion riding at Bajaur

BAJAUR, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) ::District Administration Bajaur tribal district under section 144 has imposed ban on pillion riding within limits of the district on eve of Eid-ul-Azha.

According to district administration, ban has also been imposed on one-wheeling.

Administration has warned strict action against those found guilty of flouting the order.

Public has also been urged to support and cooperate with district administration in this connection.