Ban On Pillion Riding, Brandishing Of Arms In Abbottabad
Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 06:51 PM
The district administration under section 144 has imposed a ban on pillion riding as part of security measures for upcoming Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).
The ban has also been imposed on brandishing of arms, illegal parking and display of provocative and hate material.
The ban had been imposed for a period of 30 days and violators would be dealt under section 188, said an official statement issued on Thursday.