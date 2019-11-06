UrduPoint.com
Ban On Pillion Riding, Brandishing Of Arms In Abbottabad

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 06:51 PM

Ban on pillion riding, brandishing of arms in Abbottabad

The district administration under section 144 has imposed a ban on pillion riding as part of security measures for upcoming Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

ABOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :The district administration under section 144 has imposed a ban on pillion riding as part of security measures for upcoming Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

The ban has also been imposed on brandishing of arms, illegal parking and display of provocative and hate material.

The ban had been imposed for a period of 30 days and violators would be dealt under section 188, said an official statement issued on Thursday.

