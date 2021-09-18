UrduPoint.com

Ban On Pillion Riding, Displaying Weapons In Bannu

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 08:34 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :The district administration Bannu on Saturday imposed a ban on pillion riding and displaying weapons across the district for 30 days.

"The deputy commissioner Bannu in exercise of power conferred on under section 144 Cr.P.

C, do hereby order and impose a ban on display or weapons and pillion riding," said a notification.

The section 144 imposed to maintain law and order.

The notification said that anyone found violating the law would be proceeded against under section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

