Ban On Pillion Riding During Chehlum Of Imam Hussain RA

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 01:47 PM

Ban on pillion riding during Chehlum of Imam Hussain RA

Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar on Wednesday has said that a ban on pillion riding has been imposed in Sukkur division on the occasion of chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar on Wednesday has said that a ban on pillion riding has been imposed in Sukkur division on the occasion of chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

The ban will be imposed to ensure security during the chehlum on October 8th (Thursday).It is mention over here that the authorities have made similar safety plans for chehlum to make sure people observe the day without any fear.

More Stories From Pakistan

