Ban on pillion riding in Kohat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :District Administration Kohat under Section 144 has imposed ban on pillion riding within limits of city from October 12 to October 20.

The ban has been imposed as part of security measures for Rabi-ul-Awal.

Anyone found guilty of violating the ban would be dealt accordingly, said an official statement issued here on Saturday.