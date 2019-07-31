Ban on plastic bags becomes effective from August 14

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :The federal government has finalized all arrangements to impose ban on single-use plastic bags and bottles from August 14 (Tuesday) to ensure clean and green environment across the country.

Continuing its campaign to sensitize people and ensure support of masses for Clean and Green Pakistan, the Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) on Wednesday distributed thousands of cotton bags at Federal Ministry for National food Security and Research (NFS&R) to motivate people to avoid using plastic bags.

Initially, the ban on plastic bags and bottles would be imposed in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and then extended to the other parts of the country.

"We welcome the MoCC's campaign to ban the use of plastic bags for environmental protection," said Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research (NFS&R), Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan while addressing the event.

He lauded the incumbent government for launching programmes of public benefit adding the Prime Minister Imran Khan was focusing on the welfare of people and the country.

Meanwhile, State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul, while speaking on the occasion, said that this year, 14 August Independence Day would be celebrated with campaign against plastic bags.

She stressed the need for using decomposable bags and urged the citizens of country to use fabric bags for the protection of environment which she said was adversely affecting the country as well as the world.

"We have no choice but to completely ban the consumption of single-use plastic bags," she remarked adding the plastic bags were the leading cause of chocking drains, sewerage and streams.

She said that the both ministries jointly working to promote this initiative to make Pakistan clean and green.

The minister thanked all the donors who provided paper and fabric bags to promote the campaign.