UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ban On Plastic Bags Becomes Effective From August 14

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 04:30 PM

Ban on plastic bags becomes effective from August 14

The federal government has finalized all arrangements to impose ban on single-use plastic bags and bottles from August 14 (Tuesday) to ensure clean and green environment across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :The federal government has finalized all arrangements to impose ban on single-use plastic bags and bottles from August 14 (Tuesday) to ensure clean and green environment across the country.

Continuing its campaign to sensitize people and ensure support of masses for Clean and Green Pakistan, the Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) on Wednesday distributed thousands of cotton bags at Federal Ministry for National food Security and Research (NFS&R) to motivate people to avoid using plastic bags.

Initially, the ban on plastic bags and bottles would be imposed in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and then extended to the other parts of the country.

"We welcome the MoCC's campaign to ban the use of plastic bags for environmental protection," said Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research (NFS&R), Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan while addressing the event.

He lauded the incumbent government for launching programmes of public benefit adding the Prime Minister Imran Khan was focusing on the welfare of people and the country.

Meanwhile, State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul, while speaking on the occasion, said that this year, 14 August Independence Day would be celebrated with campaign against plastic bags.

She stressed the need for using decomposable bags and urged the citizens of country to use fabric bags for the protection of environment which she said was adversely affecting the country as well as the world.

"We have no choice but to completely ban the consumption of single-use plastic bags," she remarked adding the plastic bags were the leading cause of chocking drains, sewerage and streams.

She said that the both ministries jointly working to promote this initiative to make Pakistan clean and green.

The minister thanked all the donors who provided paper and fabric bags to promote the campaign.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister World Independence August Cotton Event All From Government

Recent Stories

Nantes coach Halilhodzic quits club after one seas ..

48 seconds ago

OIC Secretary General Strongly Condemned the Attac ..

20 minutes ago

OICCI Launches First Ever Manual on “Evolution o ..

20 minutes ago

Nanbais of Timergara bazaar warned of action over ..

52 seconds ago

Cutlery exports up by 1.73 percent to $91.325 mln

54 seconds ago

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city in Bahawal ..

56 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.