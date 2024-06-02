Ban On Plastic Bags To Be Enforced From June 5
Faizan Hashmi Published June 02, 2024 | 11:00 AM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) The administration on the directives of the Punjab government would enforce complete ban on plastic bags from June 5.
According to a Commissioner Office spokesman, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak had directed the relevant authorities that all-out efforts should be made to provide relief to the citizens.
"First priority of the administration is to promote economic activities by providing a favorable environment to the business community," he said.
The Commissioner had also directed the Assistant Commissioners to visit all the markets and inform the people about the ban on use of plastic bags.
All possible efforts would be made to spread awareness about the ban.
Engineer Aamir Khattak had also directed the relevant authorities to accelerate ongoing awareness campaign against use of plastic bags, the spokesman said.
The Commissioner instructed the relevant officers to conduct an awareness campaign against the plastic bags in such a way that the citizens realizing its harmful effects abandon the use of plastic bags themselves.
"The use of plastic is dangerous for human health," he said.
"Along with prevention of everything that causes pollution, awareness should be created among people regarding green energy preservation," he added.
The Commissioner had directed the relevant authorities to encourage roof guarding among the citizens.
"To reduce the severity of the increasing effects of the current global warming, the importance of the plantation has increased more than ever," he added.
The citizens were being encouraged to play their part in the ongoing plantation drive across the division, he said.
The inspectors were also instructed to visit the sites and ensure that all the conditions were being met as per the operational NOC, he told.
The NOC approval process on the directives of the Commissioner had been expedited so that the employment opportunities could be created through enhancing economic activity in the region, he informed.
He further said that the price magistrates were active in the field to check availability of the essential commodities at fixed rates.
To pass on the benefit of the reduction in the price of wheat to the people, the price of ‘Rotti’ had been fixed at Rs 15 across the division, he said.
