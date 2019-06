(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) : Sindh Home Department has further extended the ban under section 144 Cr. P.C imposed on protests, demonstration, rallies and assembly of more than five persons in sensitive areas/places declared as ( Red Zone ) in Karachi Division is extend for further period of 180 days with effect from June 25, 2019

This was stated in a statement issued here on Thursday.