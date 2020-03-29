UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ban On Public Transport Extended Till April 5 In KP: Relief Dept

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 03:00 PM

Ban on public transport extended till April 5 in KP: Relief Dept

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :Ban on public passengers transport has been extended till April 5 for safety measures of the masses following escalation in the cases of Coronavirus in the province.

According to a notification of Relief and Resettlement Department here Sunday, ban on inter district and intra districts passengers transport has been extended till April 5 to ensure social distancing of people in the wake of escalation of transmission of coronavirus in the province.

During this period, all transport terminals, buses, flying coach and vehicles stands would remain closed.

However, goods and cargo supplies transport would be allowed to operate on inter district and intra districts routes purely for transportation of goods.

Related Topics

Vehicles April Sunday All Coach Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy urges residents to shop responsibly, ..

17 minutes ago

Dubai saves 178 MW in electricity consumption duri ..

18 minutes ago

Over a thousand COVID-19 cases in India confirmed

48 minutes ago

Tokyo confirms 68 new coronavirus cases, record da ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia extends suspension of work and flight ..

1 hour ago

Oman registers 15 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.