Ban on public transport extended till April 5 in KP: Relief Dept

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :Ban on public passengers transport has been extended till April 5 for safety measures of the masses following escalation in the cases of Coronavirus in the province.

According to a notification of Relief and Resettlement Department here Sunday, ban on inter district and intra districts passengers transport has been extended till April 5 to ensure social distancing of people in the wake of escalation of transmission of coronavirus in the province.

During this period, all transport terminals, buses, flying coach and vehicles stands would remain closed.

However, goods and cargo supplies transport would be allowed to operate on inter district and intra districts routes purely for transportation of goods.