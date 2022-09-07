Ban on registration of new vehicles for three months

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, Sept 07 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Excise and taxation department here has imposed a ban on the registration of new vehicles for next three months.

This was stated by Excise and taxation officer Sargodha Aurangzeb khan on Wednesday while talking to APP.

He said that due to some complications in "transfer and registration" of old vehicular record it was decided to impose a ban on new registrations of vehicles from September 11 to December 11.

He further informed during next three months the record of 177,000 vehicles, already lying with the excise department, would be computerized. He hoped that it would generate 15 billion rupees revenue for the department.

He concluded that the system for new registrations would be operational again in January 2023. The initiative was geared to computerize old vehicular record lying with the department.

App/taq-swf/