UrduPoint.com

Ban On Registration Of New Vehicles For Three Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Ban on registration of new vehicles for three months

SARGODHA, Sept 07 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Excise and taxation department here has imposed a ban on the registration of new vehicles for next three months.

This was stated by Excise and taxation officer Sargodha Aurangzeb khan on Wednesday while talking to APP.

He said that due to some complications in "transfer and registration" of old vehicular record it was decided to impose a ban on new registrations of vehicles from September 11 to December 11.

He further informed during next three months the record of 177,000 vehicles, already lying with the excise department, would be computerized. He hoped that it would generate 15 billion rupees revenue for the department.

He concluded that the system for new registrations would be operational again in January 2023. The initiative was geared to computerize old vehicular record lying with the department.

App/taq-swf/

Related Topics

Vehicles Sargodha January September December From Billion

Recent Stories

Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

1 hour ago
 Asia Cup 2022: Rizwan all set to play today agains ..

Asia Cup 2022: Rizwan all set to play today against Afghanistan

1 hour ago
 Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lock horns ..

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lock horns today

2 hours ago
 UN Chief to arrive in Pakistan by tomorrow

UN Chief to arrive in Pakistan by tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th Sep ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th September 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.