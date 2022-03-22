Ban on sale, purchase, construction of public properties extended

Deputy Commissioner Roshan Mehsud extended ban on sale, purchase and construction of public land for further sixty (60) days

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Roshan Mehsud extended ban on sale, purchase and construction of public land for further sixty (60) days.

In a notification issued here Wednesday, the extension has been approved in the best public interest. Revenue Department has been entrusted all the responsibilities related to public properties.

The violators found guilty of flouting the ban would be dealt accordingly, the notification said.