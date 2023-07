Ban on several scholars during Muharram

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hafizabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :The Hafizabad district administration has banned the entry of 19 scholars belonging to different sects from Muharram processions, while 23 religious scholars were gagged for three months.

According to the official handout, the aforementioned scholars often deliver provocative speeches during Muharram, in order to incite violence. Under preventive measures to maintain law and order, the ban has been enforced.

The ban was imposed on the recommendations of the district intelligence committee, in the interest of public peace, tranquility and religious harmony amongst different sects.

Those who were prohibited to enter in the district are, Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Rawalpindi, Asif Raza Alwi Faislabad, Muhammay Hussain Dhakku Sargodha, Hamed Raza Sultani Mandi Bahauddin, Allama Azhar Abbas Haideri Gujranwala, Hassan Raza Hashmi Khanewal, Kamran Abbas Lahore.

Allama Shehansha Hudaain Naqwi Karachi, Maulana Muhammad Ahmad Ludhianvi T.

T. Sing, Maulana Muavia Azam Tariq Jhang, Maulana Muhammad Ilyas Ghumman Sargodha, Maulana Abdul Azeez Islamabad.

Maulana Zia Ullah Bukhari Gujrat, Maulana Sibtain Haider Naqwi Sargodha, Maulana Abdul Rauf Yazdani Gujranwala, Maulana Muhammad Yusaf Rizwi Toka Sargodha, Maulana Irfan Shah Murshadi Mandi Bahauddin, Yaseen Qadri Sialkot and Maulana Asif Ashraf Jalali.

Those who were gagged are, Mukhtar Ahmad Qumi, Muhammad Afzal, Rizwan Shah, Habib Raza Hydari, Syed Atta Kazmi, Asif Nadeem, Shabbir Ahmad Farooqi, Ehsanullah Farooqi, Qari Abdul Mateen.

Rana Jamshed Abbas Tabassum, Javed Iqbal Farooqi, Rana Ghulam Safdar, Hafiz Ghulam Abbas Aurangzeb Farooqi, Malik Muhammad Akhtar, Adil Sher Farooqi.

Asif Sharif Jalali, Hafiz Attaullah, Hafiz Hamayat-ul-islam, Maulana Nawaz Bashir Jalali, Nouman Saeed, Muhammad Awais and Fida Hussain.