Ban on sheesha smoking continues till finalization of rules: DC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :The Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad Irfan Nawaz on Friday said sheehsa smoking would remain prohibited at public places till the finalization of the rules and policies in line with the direction of Islamabad High Court.

As per the direction of Honorable Islamabad High Court, it had been directed to Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination (NHSR&C) to formulate the rules and policies regarding the use of sheesha at public places, said a press release.

A high level meeting conducted today at Deputy Commissioner Office Islamabad under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz.

All Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, Director Excise and Project Manager Tobacco Control Cell Smoke Free participated in the high level committee meeting at Deputy Commissioner Office, Islamabad.

The district administration would ensure the implementation of Islamabad High Court's decision and the closure of Sheesha in any case.