Ban On Transfers In C&W Department Imposed

Thu 26th September 2019 | 03:36 PM

Ban on transfers in C&W Department imposed

Provincial Minister for Communication and Works (C&W) has imposed complete ban on all kinds of transfers in his department for smooth delivery of service to people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Communication and Works (C&W) has imposed complete ban on all kinds of transfers in his department for smooth delivery of service to people.

In this connection, Secretary C&W Engr Shahab Khattak has issued a notification regarding imposition of all kinds of ban on the transfers of employees and officers until further order.

The minister said progress on ongoing projects were affected due to transfer of employees and directed the employees and officers to concentrate on their duties and provision of better service to people.

