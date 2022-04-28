UrduPoint.com

Ban On Transportation Of Animals Necessary To Check Lumpy Skin Disease

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2022 | 12:27 AM

Ban on transportation of animals necessary to check lumpy skin disease

Punjab Livestock Secretary Naveed Haider Shirazi has said that ban on transportation of animals and ring vaccination are important aspects to curb lumpy skin disease

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Punjab Livestock Secretary Naveed Haider Shirazi has said that ban on transportation of animals and ring vaccination are important aspects to curb lumpy skin disease.

He said this while presiding over a meeting regarding lumpy skin disease on Wednesday. The meeting also reviewed the lumpy skin disease control programme.

The Secretary said that disease emergency cell of the department was working round the clock.

Till now more than 300,000 doses of vaccine had been provided to military and private dairy farms in Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab, he added.

Survey report related to lumpy skin disease in district RY Khan was also presented in the meeting. Departmental recommendations were formulated in the light of the report.

In the wake of recommendations suggestion had been given to ban transportation of animals from other provinces.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Punjab From

Recent Stories

Italy's Eni Preparing to Open Ruble Accounts in Ga ..

Italy's Eni Preparing to Open Ruble Accounts in Gazprombank - Reports

3 minutes ago
 US Lifts Restrictions on Intel Sharing With Ukrain ..

US Lifts Restrictions on Intel Sharing With Ukraine Amid Action in East, South - ..

3 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court seeks reply from ECP on plea for ..

Lahore High Court seeks reply from ECP on plea for de-seating 25 PTI dissident M ..

3 minutes ago
 Freed Russian Pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko Lands in ..

Freed Russian Pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko Lands in Moscow, Reunites With Family

3 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court summons secretary Punjab Assembl ..

Lahore High Court summons secretary Punjab Assembly, chief secretary on IGP plea ..

9 minutes ago
 CTP constitutes Special Squad to maintain traffic ..

CTP constitutes Special Squad to maintain traffic flow ahead Eid

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.