Ban on transportation of animals necessary to check lumpy skin disease

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Punjab Livestock Secretary Naveed Haider Shirazi has said that ban on transportation of animals and ring vaccination are important aspects to curb lumpy skin disease.

He said this while presiding over a meeting regarding lumpy skin disease on Wednesday. The meeting also reviewed the lumpy skin disease control programme.

The Secretary said that disease emergency cell of the department was working round the clock.

Till now more than 300,000 doses of vaccine had been provided to military and private dairy farms in Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab, he added.

Survey report related to lumpy skin disease in district RY Khan was also presented in the meeting. Departmental recommendations were formulated in the light of the report.

In the wake of recommendations suggestion had been given to ban transportation of animals from other provinces.