Ban on transportation of cattle from Lower Dir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :District Administration Lower Dir has imposed a ban on transportation of cattle from the district till Eid-ul-Azha.

According to district administration, the ban has been imposed hence forthwith and concerned authorities including local police and levy force has been directed to monitor exit routes of the district and foil attempts of cattle transportation.

Strict action would be taken against violator who defy order of district administration, said a statement issued here on Friday.