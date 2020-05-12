UrduPoint.com
Ban On Transportation Of Wheat, Flour From Swabi To Other Districts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 07:20 PM

Ban on transportation of wheat, flour from Swabi to other districts

Deputy Commissioner Swabi imposed section 144 and banned transportation of wheat and flour from the district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Swabi imposed section 144 and banned transportation of wheat and flour from the district.

According to a official statement issued here Tuesday, the ban has not been imposed on transportation of wheat and flour to Swabi from other districts. Ban has been imposed hence forthwith for a period of thirty days, said the statement.

