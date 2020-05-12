Ban on transportation of wheat, flour from Swabi to other districts

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Swabi imposed section 144 and banned transportation of wheat and flour from the district.

According to a official statement issued here Tuesday, the ban has not been imposed on transportation of wheat and flour to Swabi from other districts. Ban has been imposed hence forthwith for a period of thirty days, said the statement.