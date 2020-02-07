UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ban On Transportation Of Wheat Flour In Peshawar

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 06:41 PM

Ban on transportation of wheat flour in Peshawar

District Magistrate Malakand under section 144 has imposed ban on transportation of wheat flour from limits of the district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :District Magistrate Malakand under section 144 has imposed ban on transportation of wheat flour from limits of the district.

The ban has been imposed for a period of thirty days and the violators would be prosecuted under section 188, said a statement issued here on Friday.

