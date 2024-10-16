Ban On Tree Cutting Imposed In District Sanghar For 90 Days
Umer Jamshaid Published October 16, 2024 | 11:02 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The Divisional Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider has imposed a complete ban on tree cutting in district Sanghar for 90 days.
This action was taken following recommendations from the Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr. Imran ul Hassan Khowaja, in light of environmental concerns.
According to an official handout, the ban includes the cutting of trees, illegal sale and purchase of wood and the transportation of timber outside the district.
The local police have also been directed to strictly enforce the ban under section 144, according to which strict legal action will be taken against violators. This initiative aims to protect the environment and improve the ecological conditions in the district.
