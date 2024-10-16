Open Menu

Ban On Tree Cutting Imposed In District Sanghar For 90 Days

Umer Jamshaid Published October 16, 2024 | 11:02 PM

Ban on tree cutting imposed in district Sanghar for 90 days

The Divisional Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider has imposed a complete ban on tree cutting in district Sanghar for 90 days

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The Divisional Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider has imposed a complete ban on tree cutting in district Sanghar for 90 days.

This action was taken following recommendations from the Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr. Imran ul Hassan Khowaja, in light of environmental concerns.

According to an official handout, the ban includes the cutting of trees, illegal sale and purchase of wood and the transportation of timber outside the district.

The local police have also been directed to strictly enforce the ban under section 144, according to which strict legal action will be taken against violators. This initiative aims to protect the environment and improve the ecological conditions in the district.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Sale Sanghar From

Recent Stories

South-South Cooperation Forum held to jointly buil ..

South-South Cooperation Forum held to jointly build a green Silk Road

3 minutes ago
 SCO meeting to elevate Pakistan's standing on glob ..

SCO meeting to elevate Pakistan's standing on global stage: Analysts

3 minutes ago
 Punjab govt issues orders of three officers' posti ..

Punjab govt issues orders of three officers' posting

3 minutes ago
 Tarar warns of strict action against those incitin ..

Tarar warns of strict action against those inciting violence, threatening lawma ..

3 minutes ago
 Kuki Khel tribe ends 75 days long sit in Torkham R ..

Kuki Khel tribe ends 75 days long sit in Torkham Road

11 minutes ago
 Jam Kamal, Iranian Minister meet to strengthen bil ..

Jam Kamal, Iranian Minister meet to strengthen bilateral ties

12 minutes ago
Dry, hot, partly cloudy weather forecast for city

Dry, hot, partly cloudy weather forecast for city

12 minutes ago
 Indian External Affairs Minister thanks PM, DPM, G ..

Indian External Affairs Minister thanks PM, DPM, GoP for hospitality

12 minutes ago
 Chinese Premier Li Qiang departs after attending 2 ..

Chinese Premier Li Qiang departs after attending 23rd SCO Summit

12 minutes ago
 PPIF family planning programme continues with supp ..

PPIF family planning programme continues with support of World Bank

22 minutes ago
 Court orders transfer of reference against ex-MD P ..

Court orders transfer of reference against ex-MD Pakistan Railways to special co ..

21 minutes ago
 Gaddafi stadium to be transformed into world-class ..

Gaddafi stadium to be transformed into world-class venue

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan