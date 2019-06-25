Ban on unlawful cutting of forests in AJK imposed: Forests Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) , Jun 24 (APP)::Azad Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly was Monday informed that there was ban on cutting of green trees in the state.

Neither permit for cutting of green trees was being issued nor it was allowed by government, said AJK minister for forests Sardar Mir Akbar Khan during question hours in the house with Speaker in the chair.

The minister said severe action wss taken against those in unlawful cutting of the green tree in any part of the State. He said on social media some elements upload false news. He said if anyone has any witness of cutting of green trees in any part of the state he should bring it to my notice so that appropriate action could be taken against him. He said forests are national wealth so it was responsibility of every one to protect them.

He was replying to call attention notices of former Prime Minister Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan and MLA Sagheer Chughtai Khan The speaker gave ruling that the matter should be discussed in meeting of Standing Committee.

MLA Abdul Majid Khan suggested through point of order that a committee meeting should be convened to amend the rules and regulations of standing committees. He said amendment in powers of standing committees was indispensable so that they were empowered more.

Law Minister Raja Nisar Ahmed said that laws were clear on powers of standing committees. He said standing committee was the most powerful committee of the assembly. This committee could determine the policy for the department.

Replying to the call attention notice of MLA Sehrish Qamar, education Minsiter Barrister Iftikhar Gillani said the staffers of public health regularly visit educational institutions for safety vaccination and anti polio drops. He said it was being ensured that the vaccination and polio drops were administered in time.