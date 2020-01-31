Ban on unregistered vehicles in Swabi

(@imziishan)

Deputy Commissioner Swabi has imposed a ban on movement of unregistered vehicles in limits of the district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Swabi has imposed a ban on movement of unregistered vehicles in limits of the district.

The ban has been imposed for two months and violators would be dealt under section 188, said an official statement issued here on Friday.