Ban on without helmet bike-riding, selling fuel to underage youth imposed

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) : District administration Wednesday imposed banned on bike riding without helmet and fuel selling to underage youth ordering strict action against petrol pumps violating the orders.

The decision to impose ban has been taken during a meeting of district administration chaired by Deputy Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai which was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner and other officials of the administration.

The meeting reviewed financial losses incurred due to traffic accidents in the district. Traffic In-charge on the occasion briefed the meeting that the most of the accidents have been reported due to non use of helmet by bike riders.

On the occasion Deputy Commissioner also directed 115 petrol pumps owners not to sell fuel to underage bikers and those without helmet. He said petrol pumps would be sealed if the owners failed to comply with orders of district administration.