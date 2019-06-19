UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ban On Without Helmet Bike-riding, Selling Fuel To Underage Youth Imposed

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 04:47 PM

Ban on without helmet bike-riding, selling fuel to underage youth imposed

District administration Wednesday imposed banned on bike riding without helmet and fuel selling to underage youth ordering strict action against petrol pumps violating the orders

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) : District administration Wednesday imposed banned on bike riding without helmet and fuel selling to underage youth ordering strict action against petrol pumps violating the orders.

The decision to impose ban has been taken during a meeting of district administration chaired by Deputy Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai which was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner and other officials of the administration.

The meeting reviewed financial losses incurred due to traffic accidents in the district. Traffic In-charge on the occasion briefed the meeting that the most of the accidents have been reported due to non use of helmet by bike riders.

On the occasion Deputy Commissioner also directed 115 petrol pumps owners not to sell fuel to underage bikers and those without helmet. He said petrol pumps would be sealed if the owners failed to comply with orders of district administration.

Related Topics

Petrol Traffic

Recent Stories

MH17 investigators name three Russian suspects, on ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab Rangers hold fee medical camp at border are ..

2 minutes ago

Sargodha bags tax targets

2 minutes ago

CDA again starts development work at Park Enclave

4 minutes ago

Hubei provincial government highlights economic de ..

4 minutes ago

Russia's Ryabkov Calls US Claims on Possible Use o ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.