Ban Relaxed On Procurement Of Emergency Oxygen, Medicines In MTI Hospitals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 06, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Ban relaxed on procurement of emergency oxygen, medicines in MTI hospitals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has relaxed a ban on the procurement of emergency oxygen, emergency medicines and general medicines in all MTI hospitals.

A notification issued here on Friday said that the ban was imposed in continuation of the decisions of the board of Governors that included a ban on recruitments, appointments, terminations, promotions, procurements and awarding of contracts to streamline the activities of medical teaching institutions of KP.

The health department had directed the MTIs to take necessary action after fulfilling all the codal formalities as per the law, rules and policy for procurement of medicines and oxygen.

