Ban to be imposed on indoor activities from January 24: Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi, Legal Adviser and Spokesperson of the Government of Sindh, Barrister Murtaza Wahab Wednesday said that the corona virus is spreading rapidly, the proportion of positive cases in the province as a whole has increased from 1% to 19%.

He expressed these views while addressing the press conference here at Sindh Assembly building.

The proportion of spreading of corona virus in Karachi has reached 38%, he informed, urging that citizens must get vaccinated and wear masks.

Indoor events and activities will be banned from January 24, he told.

Murtaza Wahab said that due to the spread of Corona virus, the pressure on hospitals has also started increasing, people have stopped wearing masks in their daily life and SOPs are not being implemented.

Due to this, the NCOC has made some decisions and suggested that those who have been vaccinated should take a booster shot for which the vaccine is available. Besides, it also advised to wear masks at social events and protect each other, he mentioned.