Open Menu

Banana-laden Truck Accident In Kohat Leaves Two Injured

Umer Jamshaid Published September 21, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Banana-laden truck accident in Kohat leaves two injured

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) A devastating road accident on Sunday occurred at the Eagle Fort check post in Darra Adam Khel, Qom Akhorwal, Kohat, involving a truck loaded with bananas. According to the sources of Rescue 1122, the accident happened due to brake failure, resulting in injuries to two individuals.

The prompt response from Rescue 1122's medical team ensured timely medical attention for the injured.

Upon receiving the emergency call, the Rescue 1122 team quickly arrived at the scene and provided first aid to the injured. The victims, identified as Jan Bacha, 41, and Gulzar, 55, both residents of Shabqadar, received immediate medical attention.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid launches national campaign 'Th ..

Mohammed bin Rashid launches national campaign 'The Emirates: The Startup Capita ..

32 minutes ago
 UAE Youth Muay Thai National Team wins 96 medals a ..

UAE Youth Muay Thai National Team wins 96 medals at World Championships

47 minutes ago
 Arab Parliament: Comprehensive peace fundamental p ..

Arab Parliament: Comprehensive peace fundamental pillar for building societies

1 hour ago
 First National Forum for Medical Education, Traini ..

First National Forum for Medical Education, Training, Research launched in Abu D ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Police opens registration for UAE SWAT Chall ..

Dubai Police opens registration for UAE SWAT Challenge 2026

1 hour ago
 DIEZ trade surges 19% to AED336 billion in 2024

DIEZ trade surges 19% to AED336 billion in 2024

1 hour ago
RTA to host Dubai World Congress & Challenge for S ..

RTA to host Dubai World Congress & Challenge for Self-Driving Transport

2 hours ago
 'Global Council for Tolerance' calls for strengthe ..

'Global Council for Tolerance' calls for strengthening values of peace

3 hours ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: 98% of attacks exploit ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: 98% of attacks exploit human error

3 hours ago
 Emirati students share UAE culture in Mandarin at ..

Emirati students share UAE culture in Mandarin at Beijing fair

4 hours ago
 'Ajman Tourism Department' wraps up roadshow in In ..

'Ajman Tourism Department' wraps up roadshow in India

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Malta on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Malta on Independence Day

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan