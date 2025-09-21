Banana-laden truck accident in Kohat leaves two injured

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) A devastating road accident on Sunday occurred at the Eagle Fort check post in Darra Adam Khel, Qom Akhorwal, Kohat, involving a truck loaded with bananas. According to the sources of Rescue 1122, the accident happened due to brake failure, resulting in injuries to two individuals.

The prompt response from Rescue 1122's medical team ensured timely medical attention for the injured.

Upon receiving the emergency call, the Rescue 1122 team quickly arrived at the scene and provided first aid to the injured. The victims, identified as Jan Bacha, 41, and Gulzar, 55, both residents of Shabqadar, received immediate medical attention.

