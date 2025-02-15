Band salt, gutka seized

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) seized 2,000 kilogram banned salt and 2,150 packets of gutka from different parts of Faisalabad.

A PFA spokesman said here on Saturday that a team, on a tip-off, raided vegetable and grain markets and seized more than 2000 kg banned China salt and 2150 packets of prohibited gutka.

The team lodged cases against the shopkeepers in addition to discarding the items whereas police started an investigation by arresting one of the accused, he added.